Tracy Morgan Loves Us All, and There’s ‘Not a Motherf—king Thing’ We Can Do About It

He's also forgiven the driver who nearly killed him.

Just hours before showing up during Tina Fey’s cold open on “Saturday Night Live,” Tracy Morgan appeared at Vulture Festival to share an important message: He loves us all, and there’s “not a motherfucking thing you can do about it.” Now starring on “The Last O.G.” after years on “SNL” and “30 Rock,” the actor and comedian was several injured in a car accident four years ago. His friend and collaborator James McNair was killed in the crash, and Morgan’s recovery took well over a year.

“Y’all seen that fucking accident. Don’t play coy. Y’all seen it. I’m here talking to you now. With all my faculties, talking to you. There was no fucking way I was supposed to walk away from that,” he said.

Things have slowly gotten better for the funny man in the four years since he suffered a brain injury and nearly died. “I was gazing at my wife the other night, she was cooking. She turned around, she says, ‘What you looking at?’ I said, ‘My life, my future’.”

“I had to come back to y’all. I fought hard. I fought. All of us did. I went through hell,” Morgan added. “You’re going through hell right now? Go through hell. Just don’t come back with empty hands. I came back with a lot of love and forgiveness. The hardest part about my fucking accident was forgiving that fucking driver.”