Attention, ‘Twin Peaks’ Fans: The Log Lady Is Getting Her Own Documentary With David Lynch’s Blessing

Director and David Lynch collaborator Richard Green is behind the upcoming documentary, "I Know Catherine, The Log Lady."

Catherine E. Coulson starred in numerous films and television series throughout her acting career, but she’ll always be remembered as The Log Lady in David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks,” “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me,” and “Twin Peaks: The Return.” Filmmaker Richard Green, who has collaborated with Lynch numerous times and starred as The Magician in “Mulholland Drive,” has announced a new feature-length documentary devoted to Coulson and the iconic legacy of The Log Lady.

“I Know Catherine, The Log Lady” is set to be the only authorized documentary about Catherine Coulson. Green has launched an official Kickstarter campaign to help raise funds for the move ahead of starting production. Coulson passed away from cancer four days after filming her final scene on “Twin Peaks: The Return.” The documentary will explore her life as The Log Lady and beyond it, including her work as one of the first women in the International Cinematographer’s Guild.

David Lynch has given the documentary his full blessing and will be participating in interviews for the movie. The two met in 1971 and Coulson went on to star in Lynch’s breakout directorial debut, “Eraserhead.” Green’s Kickstarter campaign has a goal of $250,000. You can visit the page here.

“Viewers will learn so much about Coulson and appreciate her as a human being,” Lynch said of the documentary. “She is one that really should be appreciated.”

Both Lynch and Green were involved with a previous documentary about a Lynch collaborator, “David Lynch Presents: I Don’t Know Jack. The 2002 documentary profiled “Eraserhead” actor Jack Nance. “I Know Catherine, The Log Lady” will serve as a similar tribute to Coulson.