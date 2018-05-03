‘Twin Peaks’: David Lynch Asks and Answers Trivia on Part 18 — ‘This Is the Ending’

After screening the final hour of Showtime's limited series, David Lynch, Kyle MacLachlan, and Laura Dern clarified a few points about "The Return."

Ever since David Lynch ended his return trip to “Twin Peaks” with a finale that’s up for interpretation, fans have been clamoring to know two things: What does it mean, and will there be more?

At the Showtime limited series’ FYC event Wednesday night, the typically close-mouthed Lynch held true to his beliefs, but he did provide a few insights into the ending that had just screened for Emmy voters.

When asked by moderator (and self-confessed super fan) Andy Greenwald if he knew this was the ending and if he was writing toward this ending, Lynch replied quickly.

“This is the ending,” he said.

“You knew this was the ending?” Greenwald asked.

“This is the ending,” Lynch said. “It’s right there. You all just saw the ending.”

Whether that means Lynch is writing off the possibility for Season 4 remains unclear, as the director used most of his time on the 45-minute panel to praise his actors. Lynch said playing “five or six” characters was a “walk in the park” for his talented leading man.

“I was never told [I’d be playing more than one role],” Kyle MacLachlan said. “They just said, ‘This is what you’re going to do, [and] we’re going to pay ya for one,” he said with a laugh.

For “Part 18,” Lynch said he kept some things out of the script he gave MacLachlan early on. “Like most of my dialogue,” MacLachlan said. Lynch admitted “there was a lot of secrecy” on set, but credited his cast for being able to handle anything he threw at them.

For Laura Dern, who took on the much-discussed but hitherto never-seen role of Diane, she said there were only two things she needed to tap into the character’s spirit.

“My enjoyment of the word ‘fuck,’ and my desire to smoke cigarettes,” Dern said.

Lynch said the only word he could use to describe his cast’s talent and personas was love, and that feeling was reflected back not only in the glowing words, but in who showed up for the screening. In addition to Dern and MacLachlan, one of the infamous “woodsmen” was in the audience, as was Christophe Zajac-Denek, who played Ike “The Spike” Stadtler, and a few other members.

The trio also took a moment to remember those from the cast who have passed away. Lynch slowly listed a slew of names, including Warren Frost, Catherine Coulson, and Michael Parks, but he paused to talk about Miguel Ferrer, who played Lynch’s character’s FBI partner, Albert.

“Albert has since passed away,” Lynch said. “This is so sad. And in the world of ‘Twin Peaks,’ Gordon Cole is pretty much devastated.”

When David Bowie’s Agent Phillip Jeffries was mentioned, Lynch was quick to clarify the character’s new being seen in “The Return.”

“It’s not a tea kettle,” he said. “It’s a machine. I actually sculpted that shape, and people see it as a tea kettle, but it’s a machine. If you want to see it as that, that’s fine, too.”

Greenwald said that revelation was “breaking news” as far as he was concerned, and Lynch kicked off the panel with another piece of trivia. Right as he took the stage, the director asked the crowd, “Whose bathrobe is that?”, referring to the pink robe Dern was wearing in the picture displayed behind him.

After a few wrong guesses, someone yelled “Lucy’s,” to which Lynch said, “That’s right.” (They’re referring, of course, to the sheriff’s receptionist, Lucy Brennan.)

So it turns out there are some questions the ambiguous auteur is willing to answer.