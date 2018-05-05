Uma Thurman Says ‘Yes’ to Reuniting With Quentin Tarantino, but His Planned Retirement Could Get in the Way

Thurman revealed earlier this year that she was involved in a near-fatal car accident on the set of Tarantino's "Kill Bill."

Uma Thurman isn’t ruling out another collaboration with Quentin Tarantino. The “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” actress tells Entertainment Weekly that she would work with the director again “if he wrote a great part.”

“I understand him,” Thurman said. “If he wrote a great part and we were both in the right place about it, that would be something else.”

Hearing Thurman would be open to reuniting with Tarantino may surprise people given that the actress revealed in February she suffered a car crash during the making of “Kill Bill,” but the actress assures EW that she’s “always had a good relationship” with the director, even after the on set incident.

“We’ve had our fights over the years,” Thurman said. “When you know someone for as long as I’ve known him, 25 years of creative collaboration, yes, did we have some tragedies take place? Sure. But you can’t reduce that type of history and legacy. It would have been reduced to my car accident if I died.”

The February story about Thurman’s car crash made it unclear if Tarantino was negligent in letting the incident occur, but Thurman later wrote on Instagram that the filmmaker “was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event.” Tarantino told Deadline the crash is “one of the biggest regrets” of his life. While Thurman continues to suffer from injuries from the crash, she does not blame Tarantino or hold a grudge.

“Do I have a chronically bad neck? Yeah,” the actress said. “Was I mad about how it was handled and how I was treated? Yes. But does that mean I don’t care about someone that I have 25 years of history with? No! My capacity to forgive exists and things happen. The accident itself was wrong, but I tried to explain that it was the environment around it that wounded me the most.”

The only thing standing in the way between another Tarantino/Thurman collaboration is the director’s plan to retire after he makes his tenth feature. Tarantino is gearing up to film his ninth movie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” later this summer. The movie stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. The title means Tarantino only has two films left to make before retirement, which is the reason Thurman “doesn’t foresee” a reunion happening.

“I wouldn’t put it past him,” Thurman said about Tarantino’s planned retirement. “Depending on other things in his life [he could] do that.”

Thurman recently wrapped up her debut run on Broadway in “The Parisian Woman.” She next stars opposite fellow Tarantino regular Tim Roth in “The Con Is On.”