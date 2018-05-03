‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Season 4 First Look Pays Homage to ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ (With a Robot) – Watch

Kimmy's back with a song in her heart and a beret on her head.

The premiere of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Season 4 is less than a month away, and based on the first look from Netflix, the changes put in place at the end of Season 3 seem to be sticking.

While last year, an attempt at getting her college degree resulted in Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) getting expelled from Columbia University, she did make a connection with Tyler (Noah Robbins), which landed her a job at the tech start-up Giztoob (not the stupidest name for a start-up we’ve ever heard, to be honest).

In the clip below, featuring Kimmy’s new theme song, “Little Girl, Big City!” (sung by series regular Jane Krakowski), Kimmy is a career gal on the go who has a hard time holding onto her berets and reading social cues. She is, however, excellent at giving high fives (a fact about her that’s never changed) to her co-workers.

Also included in this sneak peek is a look at Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane, and C.H.E.R.Y.L. the robot having a fine time together — though as fans of the show know, life rarely works out easily for Kimmy and her friends. Still, the results have earned the series 16 Emmy nominations, and by premiering the first six episodes of Season 4 right before the Emmys eligibility period ends, creators Robert Carlock and Tina Fey are primed to add to that total.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” premieres Thursday, May 31 on Netflix. Check out the video and photos below.