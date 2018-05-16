‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Trailer: Kimmy’s Working at a Startup in First Peek at Season 4

One of Netflix's flagship comedies drops the first half of its fourth season at the end of this month.

When a show has a season that somehow combines a “Lemonade” tribute, Maya Rudolph playing Dionne Warwick, and public efforts to change an NFL team name, it makes for an interesting challenge to follow up. Yet, judging by the latest trailer for Season 4 of the Netflix comedy “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” there are still plenty of places left to go.

Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), fresh off a year at Columbia, is following through on the previous season’s finale and taking a plunge into the world of tech start-ups. Meanwhile, Titus (Tituss Burgess) is back to his journey through the New York entertainment world, this time with the once-again-single Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) as his agency representation.

Alongside Kemper and Burgess, the rest of the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” gang is back together, including Carol Kane as everyone’s favorite landlord Lillian. With all the regulars back for Season 4, there’s still plenty of room for this show to get crazy, including with newcomer guest star Bobby Moynihan as one of Kimmy’s new workplace challenges.

In addition to Moynihan, this season’s roster of drop-ins includes Busy Phillips, Aidy Bryant, Greg Kinnear, Amy Sedaris, Zosia Mamet, and the return of Jon Hamm.

Due to some Emmys release calendar magic, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is dropping six episodes of Season 4 just in time to keep all the annual nominees eligible for 2018 consideration. (Maybe this will finally be Kemper and Burgess’ years.)

Watch the full trailer (including some impressive Mary Tyler Moore hat-flipping technique) below:

The first half of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Season 4 premieres May 30 on Netflix.

And for your comprehensive preparation needs, here are a few more official photos of what’s to come.

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

