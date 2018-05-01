Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon to Host HBO’s Live Royal Wedding Coverage as Infamous Broadcasters — Watch

Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan wreaked broadcast havoc on the Rose Parade, and now they're returning to take on the Royal Wedding.

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon are bringing back their infamous broadcasters Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan to take on the Royal Wedding. HBO has announced “Cord” and “Tish” will host its official live coverage of Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wedding. “The Royal Wedding Live With Chord and Tish!” will air on HBO on Saturday, May 19 at 7:30am ET. A primetime replay will broadcast later that evening at 9:45pm ET.

“This wedding is going to be a blast,” Cord said in an official press release. “There will be more luxury packed into that church than all the Bed, Bath & Beyonds combined.”

“Every little girl dreams of growing up and marrying a prince! Now I get to be front-row center of this fairytale romance. I’ll be crying all day!” added Tish.

The characters made headlines at the beginning of 2018 when they hosted Amazon’s live coverage of the Rose Parade. Many Amazon users weren’t in on the joke and the comedy special ended up earning a ton of negative reviews during its live stream. Now the duo will be doing something similar on the day of the Royal Wedding.

“The Royal Wedding Live With Chord and Tish!” is produced by Funny Or Die and executive produced and written by Will Ferrell and Andrew Steele. Watch the announcement video below.