‘Wrong Man’ Trailer: Your New ‘Making a Murderer’ Obsession Examines 3 Wrongful Convictions

Exclusive: "Paradise Lost" director Joe Berlinger brings a new true-crime series to STARZ.

If “Serial” and “Making a Murderer” taught us anything, it’s that injustice is everywhere. Truth has never been stranger (or sadder) than fiction in “Wrong Man,” a six-part documentary series from “Paradise Lost” director Joe Berlinger. The series examines three different inmates who have been incarcerated for decades and claim they are innocent. Following a team of legal, investigative, and forensic experts as they re-investigate the cases, the series uncovers new theories, offers alternate suspects and reveals startling new evidence that could prove these inmates are not guilty.

“Wrong Man” takes an in-depth look at the following cases: Evaristo Salas, who was 16 years old in 1997 when he was sentenced as an adult to 33 years in Washington state prison. Christopher Tapp, who confessed to killing and sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl in Idaho after multiple and lengthy taped police interrogations. The mother of the victim has become convinced that his confession was coerced by police. Curtis Flowers, who is on Mississippi death row despite being tried six times for the same crime by the same prosecutor in a case riddled with evidentiary problems.

“Wrong Man” premieres June 3 on STARZ. Check out IndieWire’s exclusive trailer below.