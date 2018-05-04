‘X-Force’: T.J. Miller Won’t Be in ‘Deadpool 2’ Spinoff, Ryan Reynolds Confirms

Miller has been accused of sexual assault and was recently arrested for calling in a bomb threat.

Ryan Reynolds doesn’t know whether there will (or should) be a “Deadpool 3,” but he does seem confident in an “X-Force” spinoff. Not everyone will be suiting up, however: Reynolds confirmed in a recent New York Times interview that T.J. Miller won’t be reprising his role as Jack Hammer/Weasel.

A sexual-assault accusation from Miller’s college days resurfaced last fall, and he was arrested for calling in a false bomb threat while aboard a train last month. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the latter. Last year, the actor exited “Silicon Valley” after four seasons on the tech-savvy HBO comedy.

Miller most recently appeared in Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” and is next scheduled for “Underwater” and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” “Deadpool 2” arrives in theaters on May 18.