Yanny vs. Laurel: Kyle MacLachlan Takes the Viral Debate to ‘Twin Peaks’ — Watch

You hear Yanny. Your friend hears Laurel. Why can't we all just get along?

Yanny vs. Laurel: Not since “is the dress white/gold or blue/black?” has an internet debate so fiercely divided friends, co-workers, and family members. Audio of a name being said has gone viral this week since no one can figure out once and for all if the name being read aloud is “Yanny” or “Laurel.” Video of the audio has earned over 11 million views since debuting May 14 on Twitter.

Before appearing on “The Late Show With James Corden,” Kyle MacLachlan attempted to solve Yanny vs. Laurel for himself, but of course he put his own “Twin Peaks” twist on the result. The actor is currently on the Emmys campaign trail promoting David Lynch’s Showtime revival series, “Twin Peaks: The Return.” He earned a Golden Globe nomination earlier this year and is in the running for an Emmy nomination for best actor in a limited series.

“Twin Peaks: The Return” is now available on Blu-ray and Showtime VOD platforms. Watch Kyle MacLachlan spoof Yanny vs. Laurel in the video below.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018