Zack Snyder Announces an Adaptation of Ayn Rand’s ‘The Fountainhead’ Is His Next Movie

Zack Snyder is planning his directorial comeback with an adaptation of Ayn Rand’s 1943 novel “The Fountainhead.” The director announced the plan on the social media platform Vero (via Deadline) when asked by a fan to name his next project. Snyder’s last directorial credit is 2017’s “Justice League,” although he stepped away from production in May 2017 after a family tragedy. Joss Whedon boarded the Warner Bros. tentpole and completed it on Snyder’s behalf, making “Batman v Superman” in 2016 the director’s last completed directorial effort.

“The Fountainhead” centers on the young architect Howard Roark, whose dream of constructing modernist buildings puts him in opposition with the architectural establishment. The novel was adapted into a movie in 1949, starring Gary Cooper as Roark, and has caught the eye of directors like Michael Cimino and Oliver Stone over the years. Snyder first expressed interest in adapting “The Fountainhead” in a 2016 interview, saying he was attracted to the novel’s “thesis on the creative process and what it is to create something.”

In addition to “The Fountainhead,” Snyder has also had the Afghanistan war drama “The Last Photograph” in development for a couple years. Deadline reports it’s unclear whether or not Snyder still intends to make the movie, which tells the story of a photograph that inspires two men to travel to war-torn Afghanistan. “The Last Photograph” is written by Snyder’s “300” collaborator Kurt Johnstad and is still listed on IMDb as being in pre-production.

As Snyder noted in 2012, Warner Bros. owns the rights to “The Fountainhead,” which made the property an easier get for him as every Snyder film except 2004’s “Dawn of the Dead” has been released by Warner Bros. in North America. IndieWire has reached out to Snyder’s representatives for further comment.