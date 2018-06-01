‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ Trailer: Shakespeare’s Classic Comedy Gets Reimagined As Hollywood Farce

Casey Wilder Mott's new take on the beloved play moves the action to Hollywood and finds that romance is still tricky business.

The enduring charm of William Shakespeare’s classic comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” has translated to innumerable adaptations over the years, including big screen outings like the popular 1999 Michael Hoffman feature and even, oddly enough, the 2015 animated film “Strange Magic.” More than four centuries since its original creation, the story of befuddled and betwixt friends and lovers who are literally bewitched during a wild night in the forest is as fun (and funny) as ever. Now, it’s getting another update, this one from first-time filmmaker Casey Wilder Mott, who has translated the tale into a delirious-looking Hollywood farce.

The film stars Rachael Leigh Cook as Hermia and Lily Rabe as her best friend Helena, along with Finn Wittrock as Demetrius and Hamish Linklater as Lysander, both of whom are consumed with love for Hermia (even though Helena is in love with Demetrious, it’s tangled). Mott’s cast also includes Paz De La Huerta as Hippolyta, Avan Jogia as Puck, Ted Levine as Theseus, poet Saul Williams as Oberon, singer-songwriter Mia Doi Todd as, Titania and Fran Kranz as Bottom.

The new film is set in contemporary Los Angeles — Hermia is even introduced as a “starlet” and Demetrius is a bonafide hustler — and offers up some clever sight gags (keep an eye out for that standoff between Helena and Demetrius) and what appear to some smart observations about Hollywood itself. This time, with more naughty woodland nymphs to make things really weird.

Check out our exclusive trailer for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” below.

Brainstorm Media will release “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on July 13.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.