Meet the Next Academy Board of Governors, From Alfred Molina to Susanne Bier

The new Academy Board of Governors is here.

Given the myriad challenges that face the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, it’s surprising that more than 180 members vied for 17 available spots on the 54-member Board of Governors, which oversees the Academy’s strategic mission, financial health and the Oscars. The run-off voting ended May 18 to cull the field to four nominees per branch. The elected 2018–19 Board of Governors will assume their posts on July 1.

The Academy’s 17 branches are each represented by three governors, who may serve up to three consecutive three-year terms. Actor Tom Hanks is leaving, having served his three-year term, while producer Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg publicist Marvin Levy and director Michael Mann did not seek re-election.

Among the hopefuls who did not make the cut are actresses Meg Ryan and Brie Larson, screenwriter John Ridley, producer Michael De Luca, public relations branch member Rob Friedman, and executive Michael Barker.

First-timers include two women: Susanne Bier, Directors Branch, and Bonnie Arnold, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch, as well as Alfred Molina, Actors Branch, and Tom Duffield, Designers Branch.

The total number of women on the board is 21 (the same as before, 38 per cent), with one more added if Jennifer Todd wins the producer slot against Jason Blum in the run-off to resolve a tie vote. Voting will begin Monday, June 18, and end Tuesday, June 19. The Academy last held a runoff election in 2016 for the Film Editors Branch.

Incumbent governors reelected to the Board include: Bernard Telsey, Casting Directors Branch, Daryn Okada, Cinematographers Branch, Rory Kennedy, Documentary Branch, Jim Gianopulos, Executives Branch, Carol Littleton, Film Editors Branch, Lois Burwell, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch, Michael Giacchino, Music Branch, Scott Millan, Sound Branch, John Knoll, Visual Effects Branch and Billy Ray, Writers Branch.

Returning to the Board after a hiatus are: Jeffrey Kurland, Costume Designers Branch and Sid Ganis, Public Relations Branch.

The full list of 2017-2018 Academy governors is here.

