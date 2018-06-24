Alec Baldwin Invites Melania Trump to ‘SNL’: ‘Come Over to the Light’

"We will welcome you as a hero," he promises.

Alec Baldwin has been a mainstay on “Saturday Night Live” these last couple years, playing Donald Trump in a way that clearly irritates the man himself. Though it’s highly unlikely that Trump will appear on “SNL” anytime soon (if ever again), Baldwin has extended an invitation to Melania Trump on Twitter.

“Come over to the light,” he beckons. “We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible.” The full tweet:

“Dear Melania- We know what you’re thinking.

What you’re feeling.

You are quaking w anticipation.

Shuddering w a strange, newfound courage.

Come. Come over to the light.

We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible.

And then do SNL w me. Sincerely, Alec”

After making no public appearances for more than three weeks — leading to a number of theories as to her whereabouts and goings-on — the First Lady made headlines this week when she wore a jacket with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” on her way to visit migrant children who had been separated from their parents due to her husband’s zero-tolerance immigration policy.

