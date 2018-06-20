AMC Theaters Set to Challenge MoviePass With New $20 Subscription Plan

The subscription service will be an extension of the theater chain's rewards program called AMC Stubs A-List.

AMC Theatres is set to launch its rival to MoviePass on Tuesday, June 26, Deadline reports. The theater chain’s new ticket subscription service is called AMC Stubs A-List and will give moviegoers the opportunity to see three movies per week for $19.95 a month (which comes to approximately 12 movies a month).

While the AMC pricing is still more expensive than MoviePass, which offers one a movie a day for $9.99 a month, AMC Stubs A-List subscribers will reap the benefits of the theater chain’s current rewards program AMC Stubs Premiere, which include upgrades on concessions, express box office and concession service, and no online ticketing fees. Unlike MoviePass, AMC Stubs A-List will work for premium screenings in formats such as IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and RealD 3D,

“We believe that our current and future loyal guests will be interested in this type of program,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres. “AMC Stubs A-List rewards guests with something that no one else offers: the very best of AMC, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema and RealD 3D up to 3 times per week, for one simple, sustainable price…AMC Stubs A-List is AMC’s next evolution of delivering amazing benefits to our loyal customers, and we’re excited to continue to grow the program by leaps and bounds.”

MoviePass currently boasts 3 million users and allows subscribers to access screenings at AMC theaters. MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe expressed concern about AMC’s rival service to Variety, saying, “What I’m worried about is it confusing customers and making them believe they can’t use this service at AMC theaters.” Lowe said he’s not worried about AMC Stubs A-List taking away from MoviePass sales.