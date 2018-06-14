‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 to Bring the Worlds of ‘Murder House’ and ‘Coven’ Together, Says Ryan Murphy

"American Horror Story" is going to deliver an epic crossover for its latest season.

“American Horror Story” fans better prepare themselves for the most ambitious season yet. Ryan Murphy revealed on Twitter that the upcoming eighth season of the long-running FX anthology series will be a crossover event in which the worlds from Season 1 (“Murder House”) and Season 3 (“Coven”) will come together.

“The ‘Coven’/’Murder’ House ‘AHS’ crossover season won’t be happening next year…because it’s happening THIS YEAR,” Murphy tweeted. “‘AHS’ #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER.”

“Murder House” kicked off the show in 2011 with the story of the Harmon family, played by Connie Britton, Taissa Farmiga, and Dylan McDermott. Neither Britton nor McDermott have been confirmed for Season 8, but series regulars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates will be leading the new installment. Britton has not appeared in any “American Horror Story” season except the first, and fans have been clamoring for her return ever since.

Details on how exactly the worlds of “Coven” and “Murder House” will crossover are remaining under wraps for now. As fans of the anthology series know, actors like Paulson and Peters have roles in both seasons of the show. Does this mean Paulson will be playing both Billie Dean Howard from “Murder House” and Cordelia Foxx from “Coven”? Neither FX or Murphy are providing answers just yet.

Returning to the worlds of “Coven” and “Murder House” also open the door for Jessica Lange to return to the series. Lange was the star of the first four seasons of “American Horror Story” but hasn’t appeared on the show starting with “Hotel” in 2015. Lange’s involvement with “American Horror Story” remains unclear, but the theme of Season 8 makes her return a possibility.

Expect more details around “American Horror Story” Season 8 to drop in the coming weeks as production begins.

The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won’t be happening next year…because it’s happening THIS YEAR. AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) June 14, 2018

Well I am VERY excited to be a part of this one … https://t.co/sbE8nGLhTN — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 14, 2018

