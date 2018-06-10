Anderson Cooper Tears Up While Paying Tribute to Anthony Bourdain: ‘He Gave Me Hope’ — Watch

The two were colleagues and friends at CNN.

Tributes to Anthony Bourdain have been pouring in nonstop since it was announced that the beloved chef and TV host had passed away on Friday, with everyone from Toni Collette to Barack Obama expressing shock and paying their respects. Anderson Cooper’s remembrance is a bit different, as he and Bourdain were colleagues at CNN. The “360°” host teared up as he discussed his friend, saying that referring to Bourdain in the past tense is “really hard to imagine.”

“The pain he must have been feeling, at least in that moment or in those moments, and the loneliness he must be feeling it’s just terribly sad to think about,” Cooper added. “And makes me very sad for him to have — to have a succumbed to that. He gave me hope for what one’s life can become, can be at 61.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s phone number was on the bottom of the screen throughout the segment, with Cooper emphasizing, like so many others, that depression can affect anyone — even someone whose job of traveling the world and eating great food made millions envious.

“He loved and was loved in return,” Cooper said of Bourdain. CNN will air the latest episode of “Parts Unknown,” which finds its host in Hong Kong, tonight.