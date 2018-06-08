‘Anne With an E’ Season 2 Trailer: Return to Green Gables Hints of Heartache and Gilbert’s New Adventure (Exclusive)

Plus, the summertime release date for the Netflix series is sooner than you think.

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers from the first season of “Anne With an E,” including the finale.]

Kindred spirits and bosom friends, welcome back to Green Gables. The Netflix series “Anne With an E” returns for its second season this July, the streaming service announced on Friday.

For those who remember how Season 1 ended, however, the most immediate concern is the safety and fortunes of the Cuthberts. When we left them in the finale, two shady men that had mugged their hired hand Jerry (America Jett Montaz) earlier in town are seen at Green Gables. Responding to an ad that Marilla (Geraldine James) had placed to look for boarders, each of the men arrived separately pretending to not know each other for purposes that could only be nefarious. Green Gables had been falling on hard times as it is (hence, putting rooms to let), and this did not bode well for Marilla, brother Matthew (R.H. Thomson), their adoptee Anne (Amybeth McNulty) or her sunny disposition.

Fortunately, in the trailer for Season 2 below, it appears that the Cuthberts are out of danger for a little while as they visit the beach. Lily Allen’s cover of Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know,” however, doesn’t sound too hopeful though: “This could be the end of everything/So why don’t we go somewhere only we know?” Grim stuff.

This is in keeping with Netflix’s far darker interpretation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s Edwardian novel “Anne of Green Gables.” The show has explored themes like bullying, feminism, prejudice, and empowerment. Take a look at the trailer below:

Besides the Cuthberts’ possible doom, the trailer also gives us a glimpse of Anne’s erstwhile classmate Gilbert Blythe (Lucas Jade Zumann) who decided to work at the docks for a while after his father’s passing. We also meet new characters who appear to a new couple. According to Netflix, two of the new faces will include Dalmar Abuzeid as Sebastian Lacroix and Cory Grüter-Andrew as Cole MacKenzie.

“Anne With an E” will release all 10 episodes of Season 2, up three from last season, on July 6. Check out the poster for the season below: