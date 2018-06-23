You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Reactions: Marvel’s Latest Is a ‘Damn Delight’ With a Great Post-Credits Scene

It's also been called "fun, funny, and forgettable."

4 hours ago

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Infinity War” may have been the self-proclaimed most ambitious crossover event in history, but it didn’t have Paul Rudd. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” does, however, and that appears to be to its credit. The first wave of reactions to Marvel’s latest has arrived — full reviews will follow next week — and early word is largely positive: It’s been called everything from “fun, funny, and forgettable” to “a damn delight,” with much of the praise going to its post-credits scene.

 

 

