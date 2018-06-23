‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Reactions: Marvel’s Latest Is a ‘Damn Delight’ With a Great Post-Credits Scene

It's also been called "fun, funny, and forgettable."

“Infinity War” may have been the self-proclaimed most ambitious crossover event in history, but it didn’t have Paul Rudd. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” does, however, and that appears to be to its credit. The first wave of reactions to Marvel’s latest has arrived — full reviews will follow next week — and early word is largely positive: It’s been called everything from “fun, funny, and forgettable” to “a damn delight,” with much of the praise going to its post-credits scene.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP is probably the closest Marvel will ever get to #nicecore. there’s no villain! just… mild impediments. And teamwork! I love teamwork. everyone says “quantum” a lot, and then they joke *about* how everyone says “quantum” a lot. fun, funny, and forgettable. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) June 23, 2018

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: It is refreshing to see a self-contained, relatively small-scale (sorry, not sorry) franchise film in this crowded summer. It’s funny and fun, perhaps 15 minutes too long, with a smart and entertaining sense of self and style. I still want a pet ant. 🐜🐝 — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 23, 2018

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP is for sure an upgrade from the first film (I didn’t love the first Ant-Man). Lilly’s Wasp has at least the same, or probably more, action scenes than Rudd’s Ant-Man. Also: Michael Peña has a scene halfway through that brings the house down. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 23, 2018

Ant-Man and the Wasp is superfun AND has the most Morrissey content of any superhero movie. recommended for both reasons — Albert Ching (@albertxii) June 23, 2018

What a year for Marvel! Absolutely loved #AntManAndTheWasp. Stellar ensemble and the humor is spot on. (Laughed myself to tears during one sequence!) The tech is used to great effect yet again. Unique, highly entertaining ride I can’t wait to go on again. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 23, 2018

Ten minutes into #AntManAndTheWasp Paul Rudd sings karaoke so yeah you better believe it’s my favorite movie of the year — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 23, 2018

Dug the heck out of #AntManAndTheWasp. Clever and charming with lots of heart. It’s a bit exposition heavy, but otherwise a damn delight. One gag had me laughing so hard I was in tears and the post-credits scene is easily one of Marvel’s best. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) June 23, 2018

Had a blast watching #AntManandtheWasp. It’s super funny, which is its greatest charm. Very personal, small scale story (again) and definitely focused on being light and family friendly. Evangeline Lilly is a badass, and Scott’s daughter Cassie steals the show. Also, ants 🐜 pic.twitter.com/PMAZf94gGa — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) June 23, 2018

Ant-Man is my favorite Marvel movie. This is the sequel I’d been hoping for. I was grinning from ear to ear from start to finish. Irresistibly good fun. As exciting as it is funny, it locks along nicely and it’s visually stunning! #antmanandthewasp pic.twitter.com/7tLSv84ujb — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) June 23, 2018

THANK YOU #AntManAndTheWasp FOR RECOGNIZING HOPE VAN DYNE IS THE ONE WHO GETS IT DONE 🐜 🐜 🐜 🐜 🐜 pic.twitter.com/lPe49nyoWt — Remake Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) June 23, 2018

#AntManAndTheWasp is cool and all, but the end credit scene is the best part of the whole film and the only thing I can think about right now. — Kylie Erica Mar (@KylieEricaMar) June 23, 2018

