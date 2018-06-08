Back to IndieWire

Anthony Bourdain Dies: Bryan Cranston, Rose McGowan, Gordon Ramsay, and Other Celebrities Mourn Late TV Host

Celebrities are using social media to mourn Bourdain and to encourage followers not to let mental illnesses their loved ones may be experiencing go unnoticed.

Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain

Hollywood is in mourning over the death of chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain. CNN confirmed Bourdain’s passing on the morning of June 8, issuing a statement in which it was revealed Bourdain was found dead in a hotel room in France. Bourdain’s death has been ruled a suicide. Celebrities took to social media in the hours after news of Bourdain’s death was confirmed to both honor the late television host and encourage people not to ignore mental illness and to use suicide prevention hotlines.

“Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain,” fellow chef and TV host Gordan Ramsay wrote on Twitter. “He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123.”

Rose McGowan, a good friend of Bourdain and his girlfriend and activist Asia Argento, posted an emotional video in which she appears in tears. “You were so loved, the world is not better without you,” McGowan said. “I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back.”

Other celebrities paying their respects to Bourdain on social media include Bryan Cranston, Mandy Moore, Megyn Kelly, Toni Collette, Busy Phillips, and Patton Oswalt, among many others. A roundup of reactions to Bourdain’s passing is below.

