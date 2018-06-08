Anthony Bourdain Dies: Bryan Cranston, Rose McGowan, Gordon Ramsay, and Other Celebrities Mourn Late TV Host

Celebrities are using social media to mourn Bourdain and to encourage followers not to let mental illnesses their loved ones may be experiencing go unnoticed.

Hollywood is in mourning over the death of chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain. CNN confirmed Bourdain’s passing on the morning of June 8, issuing a statement in which it was revealed Bourdain was found dead in a hotel room in France. Bourdain’s death has been ruled a suicide. Celebrities took to social media in the hours after news of Bourdain’s death was confirmed to both honor the late television host and encourage people not to ignore mental illness and to use suicide prevention hotlines.

“Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain,” fellow chef and TV host Gordan Ramsay wrote on Twitter. “He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123.”

Rose McGowan, a good friend of Bourdain and his girlfriend and activist Asia Argento, posted an emotional video in which she appears in tears. “You were so loved, the world is not better without you,” McGowan said. “I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back.”

Other celebrities paying their respects to Bourdain on social media include Bryan Cranston, Mandy Moore, Megyn Kelly, Toni Collette, Busy Phillips, and Patton Oswalt, among many others. A roundup of reactions to Bourdain’s passing is below.

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

According to AFSP, there are nearly 45,000 suicides every year in the US. Shocking. I was saddened to hear of the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. RIP. It illustrates that success is not immune to depression. We all need to be more aware of our friends who are suffering — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) June 8, 2018

This is utterly heartbreaking. Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown. What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family. If you or someone you love needs help, please reach out or call 1-800-273-TALK. https://t.co/mkht3wTY5m — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) June 8, 2018

Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back. pic.twitter.com/kqOEdJ80h9 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018

Shocked to hear of @anthonybourdain passing. I never met him but shared the same spirit and adventure for traveling. What a huge loss. If you’re having suicidal thoughts don’t make the same mistake. Please call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255 YOU ARE LOVED pic.twitter.com/xTjq44A4Nv — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) June 8, 2018

A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018). pic.twitter.com/uVqEgldGsL — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing @Bourdain has just died 💔 he really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation, Rest in peace chef 👨‍🍳 🙏 thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx pic.twitter.com/HB7sV7CeRH — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) June 8, 2018

I am shocked and deeply saddened. RIP to a father, partner, chef, writer, and incredibly talented man. @Bourdain ❤ Prayers for his loved ones. — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) June 8, 2018

Incredibly sad news about Anthony Bourdain. Sending such love to his family, including his CNN family, who must be hurting terribly today. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, please remember, help is right here: Nat’l Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2018

National Suicide Hotline

1 800 273 8255 I’ve brushed up against this darkness and I know it’s a tempting exit but REACH OUT to ANYONE. Stay on this side of it — in the light and warmth. Where you get to try again, every day. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 8, 2018

Wow. Anthony bourdain. Soo shocking and sad. — Dane DeHaan (@danedehaan) June 8, 2018

Truly devastated about @Bourdain. I have no words. Please if you need help, reach out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 8, 2018

Crushing and sad about Anthony Bourdain. Regardless of how people spar over certain issues, this is tragic news.@Bourdain — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 8, 2018

