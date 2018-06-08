Anthony Bourdain, Chef and ‘Parts Unknown’ Host, Dies at 61

Bourdain was the host of Food Network's "A Cook's Tour," Travel Channel's "No Reservations," and CNN's award-winning "Parts Unknown."

Anthony Bourdain, renowned chef and award-winning television personality, has died at age 61. CNN confirmed Bourdain’s death. He was found dead in his hotel room in France after an apparent suicide.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” CNN said in a statement. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain had been in France tapping an episode of his CNN travelogue show “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.” The series launched in 2013 and has aired over 80 episodes to date. Bourdain won a Peabody Award for “Parts Unknown” in 2013, and the series went on to win five Emmys across its run.

“Parts Unknown” is one of several television shows Bourdain hosted over the years, others being Food Network’s “A Cook’s Tour” and Travel Channel’s Emmy-winning “No Reservations,” which ran for 142 episodes from 2005 to 2012. In addition to hosting his own shows, Bourdain also appeared regularly as a judge on Bravo’s “Top Chef.” Bourdain’s career as an author included writing the landmark 2000 book “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.”