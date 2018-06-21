‘Archer Danger Island’ Finale: Archer Meets ‘Alien’ in This Preview of What’s to Come in Season 10 — Watch

In space no one can hear you laugh.

What does it all mean? That’s the question at the center of the last scene from the season finale of “Archer: Danger Island.” The environs of said sequence will be instantly familiar to fans of “Alien,” as the cold, clinical spaceship seen here is clearly indebted to the USCSS Nostromo from Ridley Scott’s sci-fi masterpiece. Entirely devoid of dialogue until the last few moments, the scene shows that Sterling Archer’s journey through his own subconscious isn’t over — it’s just moved to space.

In an interview with Uproxx, series creator Adam Reed answered directly when asked if we’d eventually see aliens: “We are. We are gonna see some xenomorphs. Not the ones from ‘Alien,'” he clarified. “The very first episode they immediately, and through no good idea, the xenomorphs board their ship. And that will sort of drive the action for the first couple of episodes.” Season 10 will continue the show’s recent trend of riffing on genres: “Dreamland” (season eight) payed homage to noir, while “Danger Island” (season nine) is akin to an action/adventure serial from the 1930s.

Reed has previously said that “Archer” will come to an end after season 10, though that’s yet to be finalized — and, as of now, this “Alien” adventure doesn’t have an official premiere date.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.