‘Atlanta’ Renewed by FX for Season 3, Will Air in 2019

While the show gears up for the next season, it's considered a frontrunner in the upcoming Emmys 2018 race.

Anyone worried that it would be a long wait for new episodes of “Atlanta” can breathe a little easier. FX announced Thursday that it is renewing the acclaimed comedy for a Season 3, set to air on the network in 2019.

The longer gap that occurred between Seasons 1 and 2 of the series is largely attributed to creator/star Donald Glover’s filming schedule for “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Given that film’s underwhelming box office totals, it’s unlikely a sequel is headed into production any time soon, even with the positive response to Glover’s portrayal of Lando Calrissian.

The news did not come with any casting or episode count, but the show still promises to be a major part of the TV conversation during the upcoming Emmys voting window. Glover is set to defend his crown as Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, while the series overall is considered a frontrunner to take the place of the ineligible “Veep.”

This upcoming season will have plenty to live up to, after the last 11-episode run had a trip to the club, a FUBU flashback, a nightmarish hazing sequence, and an unforgettable run-in with “Teddy Perkins” himself. Before “Atlanta” Season 3 is set to return in 2019, Season 1 is currently available to stream on Hulu.

