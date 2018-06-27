‘Beautiful Boy’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar Contender Looks Like the Tearjerker to End All Tearjerkers

Steve Carrell, Maura Tierney, and Amy Ryan co-star in Felix van Groeningen's English-language debut.

Timothée Chalamet made history earlier this year when his Oscar nomination for “Call Me By Your Name” earned him the title of youngest best actor contender in the 90 years of the Academy Awards. The 22-year-old lost the award to Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”), but he’s getting another shot this awards season with “Beautiful Boy.” The Amazon-backed drama is the English-language debut of Belgian director Felix Van Groeningen (“The Broken Circle Breakdown”).

“Beautiful Boy” is based on the true story of Nic Sheff and his father, David Sheff (Steve Carrell). Nic became addicted to methamphetamine as a teenager, which threatened the lives of himself and his family members. The script, based on the memoirs published by Nic and David Sheff, tells the story of the teenager’s addiction struggles and eventual recovery. Amy Ryan and Maura Tierney co-star.

Amazon debuted footage from “Beautiful Boy” at CinemaCon in April and critics were left devastated by what they saw. The footage started the Oscar buzz for Chalamet, and the film’s official trailer below makes it clear the actor’s character has the kind of arc awards season loves to spotlight.

“Beautiful Boy” will open in theaters October 12, which makes it a no-brainer to debut on the fall film festival circuit. Watch the trailer below.

