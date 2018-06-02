Benedict Cumberbatch ‘Saves Cyclist Who Was Being Attacked’ by Four Muggers

His act of bravery occurred in London.

Not all heroes wear capes — at least not all the time. Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the Marvel movies, is earning comparisons to such superheroes after reportedly saving a cyclist who was being attacked by muggers in London.

According to the Sun, the 41-year-old was in an Uber with his wife when they saw a food-delivery rider being hit over the head with a bottle. Cumberbatch shouted “leave him alone” as he ran toward the attackers, apparently preventing the cyclist from sustaining serious injuries. Because life imitates art, the incident is said to have taken place near Baker Street — which happens to be where Sherlock Holmes lives.

“I went to turn down into Marylebone High Street and we saw four guys were pushing around a Deliveroo cyclist,” said Manuel Dias, who was driving Cumberbatch. “My passenger jumped out, ran over and pulled the men away. They turned towards him and things looked like getting worse, so I joined in. He stood there instructing them in the street, shouting, ‘Leave him alone’.”

“It was only then I recognised Benedict,” Dias added. “Then it all got a bit surreal. Here was Sherlock Holmes fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street.”

Asked about the incident, Cumberbatch was reportedly modest: “I did it out of, well, I had to, you know…”