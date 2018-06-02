Bill Maher Describes the Racist Tweet That Got ‘Roseanne’ Canceled as ‘Bordering on Presidential’

He also touched on the efforts to have his own show canceled.

You didn’t think Bill Maher was going to stay silent about “Roseanne” being canceled, did you? Last night on his show, the “Real Time” host — who was the target of cancellation demands from right-wing pundits this week — joked that Roseanne Barr’s vile tweets were “just so full of racism and conspiracy theories and personal attacks, they were described as abhorrent, bordering on presidential.”

“Roseanne will always be my friend, but her world came crashing down,” Maher also said before adding that Barr has multiple personalities and “one of them is quite racist” and “it is not a mystery to me that a person with a mental illness could be taken in by a party that has lost its mind.”

Maher also touched on the efforts to have his own show canceled during an “Explaining Jokes to Idiots” segment, pointing out the obvious fact that him comparing Donald Trump to an orangutan isn’t the same as Barr referring to a black woman as the child of “Planet of the Apes” and the Muslim Brotherhood because “white people have not been subjected to a racist trope comparing them to apes for hundreds of years.”

Another important factor: He’s already been fired by ABC. Watch his full monologue below.