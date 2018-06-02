Bill Murray Doesn’t Seem to Know What Harvey Weinstein Has Been Accused Of

He does have a vague idea of the situation, though.

Bill Murray is nearly as well known for his zany behavior as he is for his acting ability, making it somehow unsurprising that he doesn’t appear to be fully aware of the Harvey Weinstein situation. That revelation comes during a new Guardian interview, when the Oscar-nominated actor is asked to respond to a comment the disgraced former mogul made in 2014: “Being a Murray-ite is a religion, where you can behave as badly as you want to people, and they still love you. I used to feel guilty about behaving badly, and then I met Bill, and it feels so much better.”

“Well, I think Harvey was saying something funny, and you can take something someone said a few years ago out of context, but I think that’s a funny thing he said,” Murray says, seemingly unbothered, before pivoting to the wider context.

“Are you asking for a comment about Harvey Weinstein? I mean, I don’t know exactly what he’s being accused of yet, but I know some of the people involved in that situation, one very sweet person, and it hurts to hear her speak about it,” he adds. “Really, it hurts…I feel the pain about it, and the pain is not over.”

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct — including harassment, assault, and rape — by more than 80 women since last fall. He was arrested last week and will return to court for his rape trial on July 30. Read Murray’s full interview here.