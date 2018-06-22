‘Blaze’ Trailer: Director Ethan Hawke Channels ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ in His Award-Winning Country Music Drama

"Blaze" premiered to critical acclaim at Sundance and won Ben Dickey a special acting prize.

Ethan Hawke has already delivered one of the year’s great performances thanks to his turn in Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed,” and now we get to see his skills behind the camera with his latest directorial effort, “Blaze.” The country music drama premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it earned strong reviews and actor Ben Dickey a Special Jury Prize for Achievement in Acting.

“Blaze” tells the story of country musician Blaze Foley, a singer-songwriter from Austin, Texas who found success in the late 1970s and 1980s and ended being murdered in a tragic shooting. Hawke co-wrote the film with Foley’s romantic partner Sybil Rosen, played in the movie by Alia Shawkat. Sam Rockwell, Wyatt Russell, and Steve Zahn appear in supporting performances.

Hawke’s directorial career has been dominated by music-centric features, including 2006’s “The Hottest State,” which makes “Blaze” a natural fit for four-time Oscar nominee. The actor was last behind the camera for the 2014 documentary “Seymour: An Introduction,” which chronicled the life and legacy of pianist Seymour Bernstein.

“Blaze” will open in select theaters this September following an exclusive August opening in Texas. Watch the trailer below.

