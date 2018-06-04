Breaking Film and TV Industry News — June 4

More of this month's news for industry insiders.

Monday, June 4

– The Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) announced today the projects selected for the fourth annual Screen Forward Labs, IFP’s yearlong fellowship for content creators with story-driven, serialized projects. The program kicks off today, running June 4-8 at the Made in NY Media Center by IFP located in DUMBO, Brooklyn including for the first time both non-fiction and fiction series aimed at television and digital platforms.

“We are thrilled to be able to expand this year’s slate of incredible projects to also include nonfiction along with fiction serialized content. This year 73% of projects selected are created by female creators and 50% are led by all-female teams,” said Joana Vicente, IFPs Executive Director, in an official statement.

The twelve selected projects all have completed pilots and/or proof of concept shot; they represent a mix of genres ranging from comedy, nonfiction, to sci-fi, with intended formats ranging from app-based, digital series, television, and cross-platform storytelling:

“& Daughters” (Nonfiction): a documentary series featuring the daughters of ‘& Daughter’ family businesses operating in industrial fields where women are the minority of the labor force. Sarah Keeling (Creator, Director, Writer, Producer)

“Art Camp” (Dark Comedy/Mockumentary): A young woman enrolls in a secluded, suspicious art camp unaware she’s on the verge of uncovering the sinister legacy of the Odalvi Center for Artistic Practice. Daniel Cook (Creator, Editor), Alysse Campbell (Executive Producer), Will Feichter (Executive Producer)

“Audio Smut” (Comedy/Drama): inspired by the award-winning podcast, Audio Smut is a half hour comedy-drama series following Kaitlin Prest and her rad crew of BFF’s as they struggle to make a radio show about sex and love. Kaitlin Prest (Creator, Writer, Producer), Drew Denny (Creator, Director, Writer, Producer)

“Cancer: A Love Story” (Nonfiction): a cancer diagnosis forces a 40-something feminist performance artist to re-evaluate her relationships, her artwork, and confront her painful past. Christen Clifford (Creator, Director, Writer, Producer)

“Changed World” (Sci-Fi): starvation, exploitation and mutated beasts are constant threats to survival in this post-apocalyptic world set thirty years in the future, overcome only by the endurance of the human spirit. Dan Cooper (Creator, Director, Writer, Producer, Executive Producer, Editor).

“Crossing the Line” (Nonfiction): legal and forensic experts, Michael and Linda Kenney Baden, take an unprecedented look behind the scenes of the American criminal justice system. Illuminated by some of their most notorious cases, the Baden’s will re-examine a flawed investigation, shedding light on the systemic injustices that dominate the current headlines. Sophie Finkelstein (Creator, Producer), Reka Posta (Creator, Producer) ‘

“Fake News” (Comedy): Welcome to the Internet Research Lab (IRL), the first Russian troll farm set here in our fine United States. Made in the mockumentary style of “The Office,” Fake News is about the lies we tell ourselves, each other, and our countries in order to survive. Alex Dobrenko (Creator, Director, Writer, Producer), Andrew Turner (Creator, Director, Writer, Producer).

“I Adore Dolores” (Dark Comedy): In a surreal sitcom world, Dolores – a manic, over-optimistic divorcée – tries to win back her clown stepdaughter by purchasing the apartment building where she lives under house arrest. Sam Marine (Creator, Director, Writer, Producer), Jo Roueiheb (Creator, Writer, Actor), Emily Wilson (Creator, Director, Writer, Producer, Editor).

“I Married a Lemon” (Comedy): A newly married couple bumbles through the most absurd, bizarre, best days of their lives together, starting with their wedding day—despite a steadily growing realization that they knew almost nothing about each other’s true pasts, families, and accomplishments. Timothy Cooper (Creator, Director, Writer), Simon Taufique (Producer, Composer), Surina Jindal (Producer)

“The Limits of Dissent” (Nonfiction): a limited documentary series examining the line between radical activism and revolutionary terror. Episode One features former Weather Underground member Judith Clark and her controversial fight for clemency. Jessica Vale (Creator, Director, Producer, Executive Producer), Rebecca Teitel (Producer, Executive Producer), Traven Rice (Consulting Producer)

“Owls & Echoes” (Dark Comedy): a dark comedy anthology comprised of multiple vignettes exploring happiness, identity, common sense and the fragility of assumptions. Hope Olaidé Wilson (Creator, Director, Writer, Producer), Rhett DuPont (Editor), Quincy Ledbetter (Post Production Consultant, Colourist).

“Tethered” (Dark Comedy): a new mom suffers an identity crisis after giving birth to her son and her alter ego. A rebellious headstrong younger version of herself who refuses to let go of the past. Leslie Rathe (Creator, Director, Writer).

– The winners of the 2018 Inside Out LGBT Film Festival were announced this weekend in Toronto at the annual awards ceremony where $28,000 in prizes were handed out to various LGBT filmmakers. Top honors went to Kiko Goifman and Claudia Priscilla’s “Bixa Travesty” (Inside Out Special Award for Innovation), Alvaro Delgado Aparicio’s “Retablo” (Best First Feature), Laura Marie Wayne’s “Love, Scott” (Best Canadian Feature) and Luis De Filippis’ “For Nonna Anna” (Emerging Canadian Artist).

The Audience Award winners included Daryl Wein’s “White Rabbit” for Best Narrative Feature, PJ Raval’s “Call Her Ganda” for Best Documentary Feature and Nate Trinrud’s “Pop Rox” for Best Short Film.

The festival, which launched the first ever annual LGBT Finance Forum, has become an international home and incubator for LGBT filmmakers, both emerging and established. The 2018 Inside Out LGBT Film Festival ran May 24 – June 3 in Toronto at the TIFF Bell Lightbox and screened 28 narrative and 21 documentary features from 27 countries. The festival also screened 84 Shorts from a wide variety of exciting LGBT filmmakers.

