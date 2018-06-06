Brendan Fraser: HFPA Asked Actor to Publicly State His Alleged Sexual Harassment by Former President Was Joke

Earlier this year, actor Brendan Fraser detailed his alleged sexual assault to GQ involving the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Philip Berk. Fraser told the magazine that he was groped by Berk in the summer of 2003. According to the actor, “His left hand reaches around, grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint. And he starts moving it around. I felt ill. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry.” Later, Berk wrote in his memoir that he did so in jest.

Fraser’s claims soon led to the HFPA opening an investigation into the matter, vowing to delve into “further details” around the alleged incident. At the time, the organization released a statement that read, in part: “The HFPA stands firmly against sexual harassment and the type of behavior described in this article…Over the years we’ve continued a positive working relationship with Brendan, which includes announcing Golden Globe nominees, attending the ceremony and participating in press conferences. This report includes alleged information that the HFPA was previously unaware of and at this time we are investigating further details surrounding the incident.”

While the details of that investigation and report have not been publicly disclosed, Fraser now tells GQ that it has been concluded. The actor was not happy with the results, and even more so with what he says was the proposed outcome.