Brian De Palma Writing Horror Film Based on Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Abuse

Brian De Palma is returning to the horror genre with a new script inspired by Harvey Weinstein. The director, no stranger to the genre having made “Carrie,” revealed to French publication Le Parisien (via The Playlist) that he will be taking on Weinstein’s sexual harassment and abuse in a new film. Weinstein will not be a named character in the film, but he will inspire the movie’s narrative.

“I’m writing a film about this scandal, a project I’m talking about with a French producer,” De Palma said. “My character won’t be named Harvey Weinstein but it will be a horror film, with a sexual aggressor, and it will take place in the film industry.”

De Palma’s film is not the only work being developed based on Weinstein and his pattern of sexual abuse. Acclaimed playwright David Mamet is working on a Weinstein-related Broadway play.

While De Palma is starting work on his Weinstein-inspired script, he also has the completed feature “Domino” awaiting release. The movie stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Carice van Houten, and Guy Pearce. Despite being rumored for a Cannes premiere, “Domino” missed the cut. De Palma said that the film was underfunded and some of the staff never got paid, which means he’s unsure at the moment if the movie will be released.

