‘Bumblebee’ First Trailer: Hailee Steinfeld Gets a ‘Transformers’ Prequel Directed by ‘Kubo’ Helmer

Travis Knight is taking over for Michael Bay.

There’s a new actor coming to the “Transformers” world…and his name is John Cena. The wrestler-turned-actor stars in the upcoming “Bumblebee,” about the robot-in-disguise of the same name. Set 20 years before the first film in the franchise, the prequel is also the first not to be directed by Michael Bay (who’s staying onboard as producer). Watch the first trailer below.

Hailee Steinfeld co-stars as a teenager living in a California beach town who happens upon a Volkswagen Beetle that’s more than meets the eye. “Kubo and the Two Strings” helmer Travis Knight is helming the spinoff, which is odd given that “Kubo” was quite good and this is a “Transformers” movie.

After stealing scenes in “Trainwreck” and “sisters,” Cena had a starring role in this spring’s “Blockers.” Pamela Adlon, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, Kenneth Choi, and Rachel Crow co-star in the film, he first since last year’s “Transformers: The Last Knight.” Paramount will release “Bumblebee” in theaters on December 21.