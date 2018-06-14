‘Call Me By Your Name’ Soundtrack Vinyl Will Smell Like Peaches, Gets ‘Peach Season Only’ Release Date

To the disappointment of fans around the world, the vinyl will not smell like Timothée Chalamet or Armie Hammer.

“Call Me By Your Name” is the gift that keeps on giving. The movie’s original soundtrack is coming to vinyl this summer, but it’s getting an appropriate release considering the film’s infamous peach scene. The “Call Me By Your Name” soundtrack is being printed on peach colored and peach scented vinyl. The release is set for August 3, which is appropriately peach harvest season.

According to Music on Vinyl, there will only be 7,777 individual copies made of the peach scented vinyl. The soundtrack famously includes two original songs written for the film by Sufjan Stevens: “Mystery of Love” and “Visions of Gideon.” The former track earned an Oscar nomination for best original song earlier this year. Other artists included on the soundtrack are the Psychedelic Furs, Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Giorgio Mororder.

“Call Me By Your Name” was released last November to critical raves. The film went on to earn four Oscar nominations and won the prize for best adapted screenplay. The soundtrack peaked at No. 13 on Billboard’s Soundtracks chart. Stevens’ original songs got their own vinyl release earlier this year.

For more information on the “Call Me By Your Name” peach vinyl, head over to Music on Vinyl.

