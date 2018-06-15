‘Captain Marvel’ Hires Composer Pinar Toprak, Becoming First Comic Book Movie to be Scored by a Woman

The Brie Larson-helmed Marvel movie will be the first MCU movie to feature a woman composer.

Pinar Toprak has been hired to score Marvel’s hotly anticipated “Captain Marvel,” becoming the first major comic book movie to hire a woman composer. Toprak recently scored the first season of SyFy’s “Krypton” and composed additional music for the DC film “Justice League.” The movie is Marvel’s first solo female-led movie, and is slated for release in March 2019.

“It’s an incredible honor to be a part of the Marvel Universe,” Toprak wrote on Instagram Thursday. “So many thoughts racing through my head. And the main one is gratitude.” Toprak thanked her agents as well as “Captain Marvel” directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and Marvel music supervisor Dave Jordan “for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime.”

“Captain Marvel” stars Brie Larson as the titular character (real name Carol Danvers). Larson has long been an outspoken advocate for gender equity in film, recently speaking out about the need for more diversity in film criticism. Her support for victims of sexual assault predates #MeToo, famously hugging every sexual assault survivor onstage with Lady Gaga at the 2016 Academy Awards.

“Captain Marvel” also stars Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan and Annette Bening. The character’s logo appeared in a post-credits scene in “Avengers: Infinity War,” which implied she might be the Marvel Universe’s only hope.

Toprak was born in Istanbul, Turkey, and moved to the U.S. as a teenager. She studied at Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music and eventually worked at Hans Zimmer’s studio.