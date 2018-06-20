Cher Recalls That One Time She and Meryl Streep Saved a Woman From Being Sexually Assaulted

On "The Late Late Show," the actress and singer recalled when she and her "Silkwood" and "Mamma Mia!" co-star saved a fellow woman in need.

Later this summer, “Silkwood” co-stars and bonafide legends Cher and Meryl Streep will once again share the screen in the sequel “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (by Hollywood math, Cher is playing Streep’s mother, sure), but the pair have already teamed up for what sounds a bit like a real-life superhero story. Last night, Cher appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (via Vulture) to share a story that Streep herself had previously hinted about, better known as “that time Cher and Meryl Streep saved a woman from being sexually assaulted.”

Cher recalled how, over thirty years ago, the long-time friends were walking in Manhattan when they came upon a “gigantic man” who was “ripping the clothes off” of a woman. Cher said that the pair instantly started screaming and ran towards said “gigantic man” in an attempt to stop the assault. The duo managed to distract the man, who then ran at them, and soon set about getting his victim back in shape.

The story is, of course, quite upsetting, but Cher remembered it with an edge of good humor: as they were helping the woman, she suddenly seemed to realize who her saviors were and reacted accordingly. “Oh, my God,” Cher remembers her saying. “I was saved by Meryl Streep and Cher! … All my friends are going to be so jealous!”

Check out the clip below, and remember to never underestimate the power of women.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.