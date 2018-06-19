Chloë Grace Moretz Isn’t Interested in ‘Kick-Ass 3’ After the Way ‘Kick-Ass 2’ Was Handled

At an event over the weekend during the Provincetown Film Festival, the actress said she wished the sequel had turned out "in a little bit of a different way."

While “Kick-Ass” director Matthew Vaughn is interested in further exploring the world of his off-kilter superhero story, he will likely have to do so without one of his biggest stars. During a recent appearance at the Provincetown Film Festival, actress Chloë Grace Moretz said she would not participate in a potential “Kick-Ass 3,” saying she “wished [‘Kick-Ass 2’] had been handled in a little bit of a different way.”

Based on the Marvel comic book of the same name, the R-rated 2010 black comedy featured a 13-year-old Moretz as the ruthless vigilante Hit-Girl and earned nearly $100 million worldwide. Its 2013 sequel opened fifth at the box office, underwhelming critics and fans alike. While there have long been rumors of a third movie as well as a Hit-Girl spinoff, Moretz indicated she would not be involved in a “Kick-Ass 3.”

Earlier this month, Vaughn told Empire he was planning a “reboot” of the “Kick-Ass” films as well as a Hit-Girl solo film. The solo spinoff would follow a younger or older version of Hit-Girl, though Vaughn did not say which.

“I love the franchise, I think the first movie was really, really special,” the actress said during a festival event over the weekend. “I wish the second one had been handled in a little bit of a different way. Because I think we were all kind of looking forward to something a little different than what happened with it all.”

Many fans were perplexed that “Kick-Ass 2” ended with a kiss between Hit-Girl and the titular superhero Kick-Ass (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), as the characters had previously shared a more sibling-like relationship, particularly in the first half of the sequel. Moretz said she wants fans to remember Hit-Girl as she was in the first film.

“As much as I love the character of Hit-Girl, I think she lives and survives in ‘Kick-Ass,’ and I kind of want to keep her there,” she said. “I kinda wanna keep everyone’s mind in ‘Kick-Ass.’ So I don’t think there will be a ‘Kick-Ass 3,’ at least I don’t think with Hit-Girl in it.”

The 21-year-old actress was in Provincetown to receive the festival’s Next Wave Award. Moderated by Sundance Film Festival Director John Cooper, the hour-long conversation spanned Moretz’s career, which is quite prolific for someone so young.

Moretz has worked with A-list directors such as Martin Scorsese, Tim Burton, Olivier Assayas, and Kimberly Peirce. She was at the festival with Desiree Akhavan’s gay conversion therapy drama “The Miseducation of Cameron Post.” She will next appear in Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria” remake.