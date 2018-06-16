AMC Takes ‘Talking with Chris Hardwick’ Off the Air in the Midst of Abuse Accusations

He has also been relieved of his moderating duties on Comic-Con panels.

In response to the abuse accusations leveled against Chris Hardwick, AMC Networks has temporarily taken “Talking with Chris Hardwick” off the air.

The company announced the decision in a statement, which comes a day after Hardwick’s ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra wrote an essay about an abusive, years-long relationship that she claims led to her being “blacklisted.” In addition, Hardwick will not be moderating a planned panel at San Diego Comic-Con next month.

AMC’s full statement:

“We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years. We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously. While we assess the situation, ‘Talking with Chris Hardwick’ will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month.”

Hardwick’s name has also been removed from the website of Nerdist Industries, which is owned by Legendary Entertainment. In a statement, Legendary pointed out that Hardwick “had no operational involvement with Nerdist for the two years preceding the expiration of his contract in December 2017” and that the company “has removed all reference to Mr. Hardwick even as the original Founder of Nerdist pending further investigation.”

Hardwick has denied Dykstra’s accusations, writing that their relationship “was not perfect” but that “at no time did I sexually assault her.”