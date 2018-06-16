Chris Hardwick Denies Ex-Girlfriend Chloe Dykstra’s Abuse Accusations: ‘At No Time Did I Sexually Assault Her’

In a statement, he said their relationship was "not perfect."

Chris Hardwick has denied the accusations of abuse made against him by ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra. The founder of Nerdist and host of AMC’s “Walking Dead” after-show “Talking Dead,” Hardwick wasn’t named by name in Dykstra’s Medium post about a years-long abusive relationship, but quickly identified. In a statement, he says their three-year relationship was “not perfect” but that he “loved her” and “at no time did I sexually assault her.”

“These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly which is why I’ve taken the day to consider how to respond,” Hardwick said. “I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three year relationship was not perfect—we were ultimately not a good match and argued—even shouted at each other—but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”

According to Hardwick, their relationship ultimately ended because Dykstra cheated on him. “For several weeks after we broke up, she asked to get back together with me and even told me she wanted to have kids with me, ‘build a life’ with me and told me that I was ‘the one,’ but I did not want to be with someone who was unfaithful,” he said.

Hardwick launched the Nerdist podcast in 2010 and has since gone on to host “@midnight with Chris Hardwick.” Following Dykstra’s essay yesterday, his name was removed from the Nerdist website. Legendary, which owns Nerdist Industries, said in a statement that Hardwick “Hardwick had no operational involvement with Nerdist for the two years preceding the expiration of his contract in December 2017. He no longer has any affiliation with Legendary Digital Networks. The company has removed all reference to Mr. Hardwick even as the original Founder of Nerdist pending further investigation.”

Hardwick’s statement continues, “I’m devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur. l was blindsided by her post and always wanted the best for her. As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women.”