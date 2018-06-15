Chris Hardwick’s Name Removed From Nerdist’s ‘About Page’ as One Writer Leaves the Site

Hardwick was accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra.

Following an essay by Chloe Dykstra detailing her abusive relationship with an unnamed man, about whom context strongly suggests is Chris Hardwick, the podcast host and Nerdist founder’s name has been removed from the “About” page on Nerdist’s website.

In addition, freelance contributor Scott Weinberg announced his departure from the site: “As of today I no longer write for @ nerdist,” he tweeted. “The editorial staff is absolutely fantastic but I don’t want my work or name affiliated in any way with Chris Hardwick.”

Hardwick’s name was still on Nerdist’s About page as of May 31, according to the Internet archive. He has also been removed as moderator from the Nerdist subreddit, a largely ceremonial role.

Dykstra’s Medium post, “Rose-Colored Glasses: A Confession,” includes claims of emotional abuse and sexual mistreatment. While she is careful not to mention Hardwick by name, she described him as having grown “from a mildly successful podcaster to a powerhouse CEO of his own company” (Nerdist began as a podcast), and “a man almost 20 years my senior” (Hardwick is 46; Dysktra is 29).

Hardwick, 46, hosted “@midnight with Chris Hardwick” from 2013 until 2017 and also hosts Talking Dead” on AMC. He is also an actor and stand-up comedian who most recently voiced characters in both “The Lego Batman Movie” and “The Lego Ninjago Movie.” Nerdist is owned by Legendary Entertainment, which acquired the property in 2012.

IndieWire has reached out to Hardwick, Dykstra, Weinberg, Legendary, and AMC for comment.

In a statement from a spokesperson, Legendary — which owns Nerdist Industries — said the following: