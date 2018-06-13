You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Hollywood’s Famous Cinerama Dome Given 1969 Makeover, Sparking Quentin Tarantino Filming Rumors

Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" takes place in 1969 Hollywood, so it's only fitting one of America's most famous movie theaters makes an appearance.

32 mins ago

Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino

Shutterstock

Is Quentin Tarantino filming part of Sony’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the famous Cinerama Dome in Hollywood? Social media is abuzz over photos in which the famous movie theater features period-specific posters, cars, and outfits from the 1960s. The outside and the lobby of the Cinerama Dome include advertisements for Bernard L. Kowalski’s disaster movie “Krakatoa, East of Java,” which was released May 14, 1969.

In a Twitter post, actress Axelle Carolyn credited Tarantino with transforming the theater back to the 1960s. J.S. Lewis, another Twitter user, posted a thread in which he explained he stumbled onto the set of Tarantino’s movie after his screening of “2001: A Space Odyssey” in the Cinerama Dome was moved to a different theater. Other Twitter users expressed frustration over the fact “2001” was bumped from the Dome so that an untitled Sony movie could use the space for production.

Arclight Hollywood would not confirm or deny Tarantino is filming at the Cinerama Dome, while Sony did not respond to IndieWire’s request for comment.

Tarantino’s “Hollywood” centers around an actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stuntman (Brad Pitt) trying to break into the movie business. Details about how Charles Manson factors into the plot are still under wraps, although the official synopsis mentions the two actors live next door to Manson victim Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie). Tate was murdered on August 9, 1969.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” opens in theaters August 9, 2019. Check out photos of the transformed Cinerama Dome below.

They’ve put up a bunch of retro posters for “Krakatoa: East of Java” out in front of the Dome which came out in 69. My wild theory is Tarantino is shooting his Manson movie there today.

