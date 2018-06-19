Claire Foy: David Fincher’s ‘Dragon Tattoo’ Is ‘Amazing,’ but Don’t Underestimate ‘Spider’s Web’ Director Fede Alvarez

"I think that Fede is incredible, I think he is genius," raves Foy about her "The Girl in the Spider's Web" director.

David Fincher and Rooney Mara never got to make a sequel to their Oscar-nominated “The Girl in the Dragon Tattoo,” which means it’s been nearly seven years since Lisbeth Salander last graced the big screen. Claire Foy is stepping into the famous role for this fall’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” based on the fourth novel in the bestselling “Millennium” book series, while rising director Fede Alvarez is behind the camera. Replacing David Fincher is a daunting task for any director, but Foy promises Alvarez is a genius.

“I think the Swedish versions were incredible, I think the David Fincher version was amazing, and I think Rooney and Noomi are amazing,” Foy told Collider about stepping into the role. “It’s just I’m doing it this time, which is weird for me, but so many things about it haven’t felt weird, which I find encouraging. I think that Fede is incredible, I think he is genius. I think Pedro [Luque], the DP, is a genius, and I think it’s exciting for that reason, it’s a really exciting combo.”

Alvarez is a relative newcomer, but he’s made a name for himself in the horror community as the director of “Evil Dead” and “Don’t Breathe.” The latter was one of the biggest genre hits of 2016, grossing $157 million worldwide opposite a $9.9 million budget (via Box Office Mojo). “Spider’s Web” is Alvarez’s biggest directorial effort to date, and Foy has nothing but praise for him.

“He sort of is like a concert trained pianist. He’s incredible,” Foy said of Alvarez. “He just has an understanding of film and story and audience that I think very few people do. It is studied in a way, but it’s not studied. He loves film…and sees the rhythm of it. He creates a beautiful image with Pedro, they’re just an incredible team, they just have such beautiful eye. And it’s always slightly different to what you would think it would be.”

“I haven’t done a single shot in this which has been like, ‘Well now we have to cross you and we have to get you all close,'” she continued. “That hasn’t been the case at all. It’s never felt like a formulaic way of making anything. I think he’s full of heart as a person, and really cares about this movie, which is very, very rare. It’s not a vehicle for him, he’s in it, and that’s lovely.”

Similar to Alvarez, Foy is also getting her biggest film project to date in “Spider’s Web.” The actress is best known for her Emmy-nominated role on Netflix’s “The Crown” and appeared on the big screen earlier this year in the lead role of Steven Soderbergh’s “Unsane.” “Spider’s Web” is one of two fall releases for Foy, the other being a supporting turn in Damien Chazelle’s “First Man.”

"The Girl in the Spider's Web" opens in theaters nationwide November 9.