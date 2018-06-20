‘Creed II’ First Trailer: Michael B. Jordan Steps Back Into the Ring With Sylvester Stallone and Tessa Thompson

"The Land" director Steven Caple Jr. replaces Ryan Coogler in the director's chair on the upcoming boxing sequel.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan reinvigorated the “Rocky” franchise with “Creed” in 2015. The movie was a box office hit with over $170 million worldwide and a critical darling with numerous mentions on end-of-the-year lists and an Oscar nomination for Sylvester Stallone. The success of “Creed” means anticipation is high for this fall’s sequel, which finds “The Land” director Steven Caple Jr. replacing Coogler in the director’s chair.

“Creed II” centers around Jordan’s Adonis Creed as he prepares to step into the ring with Viktor Drago, son of the infamous boxer Ivan Drago. The match forces Stallone’s Rocky Balboa to relive the legacy of his own fight against Ivan (once again played by Dolph Lundgren), which was the center of 1985’s “Rocky IV.”

Viktor Drago is played by real-life professional boxer Florian Munteanu. Tessa Thompson also stars in the film, reprising her role as Adonis’ girlfriend and singer-songwriter Bianca.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is set to release “Creed II” in theaters November 21. Watch the first trailer below.