‘Dark Web: Unfriended’ Trailer: In Hindsight, the Internet May Have Been a Bad Idea — Watch

The found-footage horror sequel arrives in theaters next month.

“Unfriended” only cost $1 million to make and grossed $64 million, which is to say that a sequel was inevitable. Blumhouse has delivered three years later, with “Unfriended: Dark Web” premiering at South by Southwest a few months back. Watch the found-footage horror film’s first trailer below.

“Dark Web” concerns a teenager (Colin Woodell) who learns that his new laptop may have been stolen — and that its previous owner is watching his every move. In his SXSW review, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn wrote that the film — which, like its predecessor, takes place entirely on a desktop computer — “manages to turn the same gimmick into another jittery ride” and predicted that more “desktop thrillers” will be arriving soon.

Stephen Susco makes his directorial debut with the film after priving his horror bona fides by writing “The Grudge,” “The Grudge 2,” and “Texas Chainsaw 3D.” Betty Gabriel of “Get Out” and Rebecca Rittenhouse of “The Mindy Project” co-star in “Unfriended: Dark Web,” which will be released theatrically on July 20.