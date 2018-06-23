David Lynch Explains How Trump ‘Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents in History’

But the filmmaker — a Bernie Sanders supporter — doesn't think Trump is there yet.

David Lynch describes himself as “not really a political person” in a new Guardian interview, though he does have some strong viewe. The singular filmmaker, who endorsed Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary and thinks (but isn’t sure) he ultimately voted Libertarian in the general election, “really like[s] the freedom to do what you want to do.”

Though he remains on the fence about Donald Trump, Lynch thinks he has potential. “He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way.” Trump “may not be doing a good job himself,” according to the profile, but he might provide a template for other outsiders: “Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this,” Lynch says.

He also delves into his work/life balance in the interview, which has always leaned toward the former: “You gotta be selfish. And it’s a terrible thing. I never really wanted to get married, never really wanted to have children. One thing leads to another and there it is,” he says.

Lynch’s current marriage, which began nine years ago, is preceded by three others: He was married to Peggy Lentz from 1967–1974, Mary Fisk from 1977–1987, and Mary Sweeney in 2006; he also has four children. “I did what I had to do. There could have been more work done. There are always so many interruptions,” Lynch adds on the subject.

Perhaps most famously, Lynch was involved with Isabella Rossellini, who starred in “Blue Velvet” and “Wild at Heart.” During the latter film, the actress realized he had fallen in love with Sweeney. “David has this incredible sweetness but [he] completely cut me out of his life,” she recalls. “I didn’t see it coming.” (Her own affair with him ended his marriage to Fisk, who says that her “heart was truly broken, and I was walking around like a lost person with blood dripping from every pore.”) Rossellini also says he laughed while directing a rape scene involving her and Dennis Hopper and “I still don’t know why.”

Lynch discusses a great deal of other subjects as well: how he “never was a movie buff” and has barely seen any movies in the last year, his belief in reincarnation, and his (in)famous refusal to reveal the meaning of his work. Read it all here.

Dear Twtter Friends,

YAY! BERNIE SANDERS FOR PRESIDENT!!! — David Lynch (@DAVID_LYNCH) March 29, 2016

