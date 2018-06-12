David Lynch Launches Clothing Store on Amazon to Sell His Weird and Wonderful T-Shirts

David Lynch's clothing designs are just as odd and transfixing as his movies. What did you expect?

Never content with just being one of the greatest filmmakers in history, David Lynch is expanding his career options and getting into the clothing business. The director already has his own coffee brand and has created “Twin Peaks”-themed beers and skateboards, and now he’s selling personally-designed t-shirts on Amazon. Lynch’s store, titled Studio: David Lynch, has 25 t-shirts up for sale, each priced at $26 and featuring sizes ranging from small to triple XL.

The shirts feature the artwork of Lynch, which means they are all as weird and transfixing as you’d expect from the mind behind “Inland Empire,” “Mulholland Drive,” and “Rabbits.” Some of the shirts feature doodle designs Lynch drew of animals such as a dinosaur, an octopus, and a dragonfly, while others are the kind of creatures that feel like only Lynch could dream up. The “Turkey Cheese” and “Chicken Head Blue” shirts, for instance, feature spherical forms that evoke “The Evolution of the Arm” from “Twin Peaks: The Return.”

Lynch’s most recent directorial effort was Showtime’s “Twin Peaks” revival, which is expected to land multiple nominations in the Limited Series categories at the Emmys this year. Showtime is campaigning Lynch for directing and acting categories, while stars Kyle MacLachlan and Laura Dern are frontrunners to land nominations for their acting work.

Check out a sample of Lynch’s t-shirt designs below, and head over to Amazon’s official Studio: David Lynch page to order as much shirts as you want.

Amazon

SaveSave

SaveSave