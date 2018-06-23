David Simon Returns to Twitter, but 280 Characters Can’t Contain His Rage: ‘Dead You Mooks Oughta Drop’

He coins several new vulgar insults in a lengthy thread.

David Simon’s suspension is over, but his anger has just begun. The outspoken creator of “The Wire,” “Treme,” and “The Deuce” was removed from the social-media platform for two weeks for telling trolls to “drop dead” — and then said the same to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after receiving a punishment that he felt didn’t fit the crime.

Now that he’s back, Simon has written a lengthy thread demanding “a cogent explanation of why the common rhetoric of telling assholes to drop dead is prohibited on your shithole platform” despite the fact that “allowing said assholes to slander women who have had children kidnapped is fine by you.” In other words, Simon isn’t just angry about the ban but what he sees as the underlying hypocrisy behind it.

Another example he cites is the fact that he wasn’t able to mourn the death of his friend Anthony Bourdain even as others were allowed to spread conspiracy theories about the circumstances behind the chef and TV host’s passing: “Still waiting for you to either restore those posts or provide any response to your conduct, which includes barring me from commenting on the death of friend, while some shit-troll remains on Twitter unmolested, declaring – unevidenced – that the death was a political murder.”

There are, as expected, several bon mots to be found throughout, most of them vulgar: Simon tells Dorsey that “your algorithms and your ethos here is just fecal,” the “giants of our digital revolution are…moral midgets when it comes to the ethics and responsibilities of speech,” and refers to him and the rest of Twitter’s brain trust as “beshitted hypocrites.”

All 15 tweets (Simon stops counting after the 11th) are worth reading. They begin here:

1) @jack, @twitter, @TwitterSupport: Still waiting for a cogent explanation of why the common rhetoric of telling assholes to drop dead is prohibited on your shithole platform. But allowing said assholes to slander women who have had children kidnapped is fine by you… — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 23, 2018

