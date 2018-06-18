‘The Death of Stalin’ Giveaway: Win a Copy of the Latest Political Satire from ‘Veep’ Creator

Enter for a chance to win a copy of Armando Iannucci's political comedy, which IndieWire named one of the best films of 2018 so far.

Emmy winner Armando Iannucci is no stranger to hilarious and sharp political satires, having created the highly successful TV series “In the Loop” and Showtime’s “Veep,” which is entering its final season with Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus. “The Death of Stalin” looks at the fallout after the demise of the Soviet leader, and the mad scramble among his underlings as they backstab one another in an attempt to replace him.

To celebrate the release of “The Death of Stalin” on DVD, we’re giving away 4 copies to 4 lucky winners based in the U.S. The DVD includes deleted scenes and a behind-the-scenes featurette entitled “Dictators, Murderers, and Comrades…Oh My!” which is sure to be as riotously funny as the film itself. “The Death of Stalin” is one of IndieWire’s picks for the best indies of 2018, so this is one you don’t want to miss.

Now through Monday, June 25 at noon ET, readers in the U.S. can enter to win by filling out the registration form below. All that is required is your full name, a valid email address and follows on our various social media pages. If you already follow us, then you’re already half way there. The winner will be notified via the registered email address on Monday, June 25 at or around 3pm ET.