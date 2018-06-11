Debra Messing: ‘I Had to Wear Fake Boobs on My First Sitcom’

The demand came from the network's president, she tells Sharon Stone.

Debra Messing has reached a point in her career where it’s difficult to push her around, but that wasn’t always the case. As part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the “Will & Grace” star told Sharon Stone that a Hollywood executive made her alter her appearance during one of her first jobs: “I had to wear fake boobs when I first started in Hollywood on my first sitcom,” she said.

“‘I look stupid,’” Messing told the producers after trying them on. “I was like, ‘I’m not going to wear these,’ to which they responded, ‘The president of the network called and said he wants you to wear those.’” Messing, a recent graduate of the Graduate Acting Program at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts at the time, felt she wasn’t in a position to decline.

“I was in shock. I was new to the industry and I just thought I can’t say no, you know,” the “Will & Grace” star added. “Now, no one comes at me with those things. I’m like ‘I’m flat-chested, I love it.’”

The two episodes of “Actors on Actors” are set to air on PBS, first on June 19 and then again on June 21. Watch Messing and Stone’s full discussion here.