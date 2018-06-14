‘Derren Brown: Miracle’ Trailer: British Illusionist Returns to Netflix to Chew Glass and Heal His Audience

Just months after "The Push" premiered in the United States, Brown is back on stage with another psychological special.

The last time Derren Brown had a special on Netflix, he claimed that his next streaming work would “push a lot more buttons.” A few months after “The Push,” we now have a first look at his latest offering, “Derren Brown: Miracle.”

Taking his psychological crowd work from an audience of one to a packed theater, “Miracle” has Brown in front of a giant crowd putting on a more recognizable show. If “The Push” was all about looking at the average person’s faith in their fellow humans, this looks like Brown tackling that same idea on a grander scale.

Read More: ‘The Push’: Netflix Special That Tests Human Compliance Is a Life-or-Death ‘Nathan for You’

Some illusionist greatest hits are on display here: levitation, hypnosis, disappearances. But as the end of this trailer hints, Brown is putting the focus back on everyone assembled. And for everyone who enjoyed — or cringed — at him making James Corden eat glass, this is a window into the idea that Brown is more than willing to do that himself.

“Derren Brown: Miracle” is the second of a trio of specials that Brown is set to premiere on Netflix. An as-yet-unnamed third — an original work — is still on its way.

Watch the full trailer (including some frightening nail work) below:

“Derren Brown: Miracle” premieres June 22 on Netflix.

