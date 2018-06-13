‘The Shining’ Sequel: Ewan McGregor Bringing Adult Danny Torrance to the Big Screen in ‘Doctor Sleep’

Mike Flanagan, the horror favorite behind "Hush" and "Gerald's Game," is directing the movie.

Ewan McGregor better start practicing his best “redrum.” The actor has been cast as adult Danny Torrance in “Doctor Sleep,” Variety confirms. The movie is adapted from Stephen King’s sequel to “The Shining,” which Stanley Kubrick adapted into one of horror’s most iconic movies in 1980. Danny Lloyd famously played the role of Torrance in Kubrick’s film.

“Doctor Sleep” picks up with Torrance years after the events of “The Shining.” The character is now a rage-filled alcoholic whose “shining” powers return when he begins to embrace sobriety. Torrence starts using his gift to communicate with the dying at a local hospice center, and his story takes a turn after he meets a young girl who also has “shining” powers.

While the idea of a “Shining” sequel may worry horror fans, the source material coming from King himself and the involvement of director Mike Flanagan bode well for the final product. Flanagan has become a genre favorite over the years with well-received horror efforts like “Oculus,” “Hush,” and “Gerald’s Game.” The latter, released by Netflix in fall 2017, was also a King adaptation.

McGregor most recently starred in the third season of FX’s “Fargo,” for which he received an Emmy nomination and won a Golden Globe. The actor next stars in Disney’s “Christopher Robin,” which opens August 3.